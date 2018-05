In First Election Since Defeat Of ISIS, Iraqis Deliver Surprising Results Iraqis voted in their first election since the defeat of ISIS. Even though turnout was low, the results were surprising. The sitting prime minister is trailing in third place. Early results suggest the big winner could be the Shiite cleric whose militia fought U.S. troops after the invasion of Iraq.

