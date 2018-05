European Leaders Discuss How To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal Foreign Ministers from the U.K., France and Germany, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, are meeting Iran's Foreign Minister in Brussels Tuesday to discuss ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal despite threatened U.S. sanctions.

European Leaders Discuss How To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal Europe European Leaders Discuss How To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal European Leaders Discuss How To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal Audio will be available later today. Foreign Ministers from the U.K., France and Germany, as well as the European Union's foreign policy chief, are meeting Iran's Foreign Minister in Brussels Tuesday to discuss ways to preserve the Iran nuclear deal despite threatened U.S. sanctions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor