North Korea Threatens To Cancel Kim-Trump Meeting North Korea threatened to call off a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un over objections to U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

North Korea Threatens To Cancel Kim-Trump Meeting World North Korea Threatens To Cancel Kim-Trump Meeting North Korea Threatens To Cancel Kim-Trump Meeting Audio will be available later today. North Korea threatened to call off a summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un over objections to U.S.-South Korean military exercises. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor