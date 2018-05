Prominent Mexican Journalist Joins A Long List Of Those Killed A radio news host has been killed in southern Mexico, bringing to at least 32 the number of journalists killed since 2012. Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

A radio news host has been killed in southern Mexico, bringing to at least 32 the number of journalists killed since 2012. Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.