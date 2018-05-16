Accessibility links
Trump Acknowledges Financial 'Liability' For Stormy Daniels Payment
Trump Acknowledges Financial 'Liability' For Stormy Daniels Payment

President Donald Trump waves to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as he leaves following a visit to the White House on May 16. Susan Walsh/AP hide caption

Susan Walsh/AP

President Donald Trump waves to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as he leaves following a visit to the White House on May 16.

Susan Walsh/AP

In his annual disclosure of personal finances, President Trump acknowledged that he paid lawyer Michael Cohen between $100,000 and $250,000 last year.

Cohen and Trump defense attorney Rudolph Giuliani have both said some of that money was to reimburse Cohen for a $130,000 hush-money settlement with porn star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Trump.

Trump's revelation came in his signed disclosure report, required by federal ethics law. The Office of Government Ethics flagged the disclosure in a letter to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in 2016.

