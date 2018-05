So Which Is It, Yanny Or Laurel? An audio file has divided the internet as people debate whether the voice says "Yanny" or "Laurel." Lee Miller, an associate professor in neurobiology, physiology and behavior at the University of California, Davis, explains why some people hear different words.

So Which Is It, Yanny Or Laurel? Digital Life So Which Is It, Yanny Or Laurel? So Which Is It, Yanny Or Laurel? Audio will be available later today. An audio file has divided the internet as people debate whether the voice says "Yanny" or "Laurel." Lee Miller, an associate professor in neurobiology, physiology and behavior at the University of California, Davis, explains why some people hear different words. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor