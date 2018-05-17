Accessibility links
Fox News' Neil Cavuto Hosts 17 Hours Of Live TV A Week Despite Physical Challenges Neil Cavuto is a relatively calm Fox News personality. He's a Wall Street conservative less prone to shouting than musing, a host given to letting his guests have their say. He hosts more hours of cable news than anyone else at the big three news cable channels: 17 hours of live shows a week. And he does that despite having multiple sclerosis, which prevents him from doing so much as reading from a teleprompter.
