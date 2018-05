WHO Official Discusses Task Of Containing Ebola NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to World Health Organization Deputy Director General of Emergency Preparedness and Response Peter Salama about reports of Ebola hitting a port city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, making it much harder to contain.

WHO Official Discusses Task Of Containing Ebola Global Health WHO Official Discusses Task Of Containing Ebola WHO Official Discusses Task Of Containing Ebola Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to World Health Organization Deputy Director General of Emergency Preparedness and Response Peter Salama about reports of Ebola hitting a port city in the Democratic Republic of Congo, making it much harder to contain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor