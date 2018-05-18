Accessibility links
Leadership expert Simon Sinek says lasting movements need inspiring leaders. He argues the best leaders are the best followers — they believe they are following a cause bigger than themselves.
Simon Sinek: How Do Great Leaders Inspire Us To Take Action?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Inspire To Action.

About Simon Sinek's TED Talk

Leadership expert Simon Sinek says lasting movements need inspiring leaders. He argues the best leaders are the best followers — they believe they are following a cause bigger than themselves.

About Simon Sinek

Simon Sinek is an author and motivational speaker who has dedicated his life to studying leadership and movements.

He is the author of four books, including Start With Why. He studied law at London's City University and has a BA in cultural anthropology from Brandeis University.

