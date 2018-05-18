Accessibility links
Jochen Menges: What Role Does Charisma Play In Inspiring Followers? What are the qualities of charismatic leaders? Professor of leadership Jochen Menges discusses why charismatic leaders have the power to inspire action — sometimes to a fault.
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Inspire To Action.

About Jochen Menges's TED Talk

What are the qualities of charismatic leaders? Professor of leadership Jochen Menges discusses why charismatic leaders have the power to inspire action — sometimes to a fault.

About Jochen Menges

Jochen Menges is a researcher at the University of Cambridge and a professor of leadership at the Otto Beisheim School of Management in Germany.He received his doctoral degree in management from the University of St. Gallen, and completed his undergraduate and graduate degrees in psychology at the University of Heidelberg.

