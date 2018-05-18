Accessibility links
Naomi Klein: What's The Glue That Makes Some Movements Endure? We now face an increasing list of global crises. But why aren't more of us taking action? Naomi Klein compares our circumstances with those of previous generations who took action for lasting change.
Naomi Klein: What's The Glue That Makes Some Movements Endure?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Inspire to Action.

About Naomi Klein's TED Talk

We now face an increasing list of global crises. But why aren't more of us taking action? Naomi Klein compares our circumstances with those of previous generations who took action for lasting change.

About Naomi Klein

Naomi Klein is a writer and activist. She is the author of This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs The Climate (2014), The Shock Doctrine: The Rise of Disaster Capitalism (2007) and No Logo (2000). Klein is one of the organizers and authors of Canada's "Leap Manifesto", a blueprint for a rapid and justice-based transition off fossil fuels.

