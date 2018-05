Businesses In Saudi Arabia Struggle With Changing Regulations The country is imposing new rules in an attempt to diversify the economy. In a Riyadh mall, shop owners scramble to adjust to new ways — like hiring more Saudi workers in place of foreigners.

Businesses In Saudi Arabia Struggle With Changing Regulations Businesses In Saudi Arabia Struggle With Changing Regulations Businesses In Saudi Arabia Struggle With Changing Regulations Audio will be available later today. The country is imposing new rules in an attempt to diversify the economy. In a Riyadh mall, shop owners scramble to adjust to new ways — like hiring more Saudi workers in place of foreigners. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor