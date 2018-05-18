Week In Politics: How The Trump Administration Responds To Gun Violence NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to David Brooks of the New York Times, and E.J. Dionne of The Washington Post and the Brookings Institution about the Trump administration's response to gun violence and mass shootings, a new policy proposal that would limit funding for health care institutions that perform abortions or refer patients to providers or clinics where they can get an abortion, and Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.