Muqtada Al-Sadr's Win In Iraq Is Dredging Up Tough Memories For Some U.S. Soldiers In 2004, Muqtada al-Sadr and his Mahdi Army fought ferociously against the U.S. in Iraq. Hundreds of U.S. soldiers lost their lives and many more were wounded. Now the Shiite cleric turned politician is celebrating his first election victory. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Eric Bourquin and Peter Salerno, who both served in Iraq and fought Sadr, about their view on his win.