WATCH LIVE: The Royal Wedding Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding

The royal wedding of Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, will take place on Saturday at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle at 7 a.m. ET (noon local time).

Members of the royal family are expected to arrive starting at 6:20 a.m. ET (11:20 a.m. local time). Prince Harry is scheduled to make his entrance with his brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, at 6:45 a.m., followed by their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. Just at the stroke of 7 a.m., the bride, Markle is set to arrive with her mother, Doria Ragland.

Dean of Windsor, the Right Rev. David Conner, KCVO, will conduct the service and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will officiate Prince Harry asMarkle make their vows.

Update at 6:42 a.m. ET.

The Queen has given her official consent. 2,640 attendees are gathering on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Serena Williams has arrived. And in under an hour, the ceremony will begin.

With the assistance of English breakfast tea, we'll be live blogging the royal wedding ceremony from this page.

Early this morning, the official Order of Service was released. The service will follow Common Worship, the official series of services associated with the Church of England. The song that will end the procession of the bride and groom will be the Etta James recording of "Amen/This little light of mine."

We've just spotted Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a car on their way to the chapel. Markle is wearing a veil, and her white dress appears to have long sleeves, with a slightly off-the-shoulder cut. That's all NPR can reliably report for now.

Prince Harry has arrived with his brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, who is his best man. He and William are dressed in military clothing – they both served in the British Army. They were greeted by cheers outside St. George's Chapel. The two men removed their gloves and hats before proceeding into the chapel. Prince Harry's hair looks more kempt than usual, but no, he did not go for the full clean-shaven look, as some predicted.