Fresh Air Weekend: Actress Annette Bening; Comic Tig Notaro

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Annette Bening: Acting Is 'A Fabulous Way To Expand Your Own Heart': Bening stars in a new screen adaptation of Anton Chekhov's 1895 play The Seagull. Though she's made her career in film and television, Bening was initially much more comfortable onstage.

Rapper Cardi B Expands Her Musical Range On 'Invasion Of Privacy': Though Cardi B's instinctive pose is that of a tough realist, her debut album allows for more vulnerable moments. Critic Ken Tucker calls Invasion of Privacy a "statement of principles."

Comic Tig Notaro Wants You To Know She's 'Happy To Be Here': After her set about having cancer went viral in 2012, Notaro struggled with the perception that her stand-up was only "dark and edgy." Her new Netflix special begins streaming May 22.

