Not My Job: We Ask Singer Cyndi Lauper Three Questions About The Titanic

Lauper was one of the icons of the 1980s with hits such as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Change two letters in the title of her musical Kinky Boots and you end up with "sinky boats." Hence, our quiz.
Not My Job: We Ask Singer Cyndi Lauper Three Questions About The Titanic

Listen · 9:01
Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!
Cyndi Lauper performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper was one of the icons of the 1980s with hits such as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time" and "True Colors." She's won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards.

We've invited Lauper to play a game called "I'm the King of the World!" Change two letters of the title of her musical, Kinky Boots, and you end up with "sinky boats" — we'll ask her three questions about the Titanic.

Click the audio link above to see how Lauper does.

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!