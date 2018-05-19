Not My Job: We Ask Singer Cyndi Lauper Three Questions About The Titanic

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper was one of the icons of the 1980s with hits such as "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "Time After Time" and "True Colors." She's won Grammy, Emmy and Tony Awards.

We've invited Lauper to play a game called "I'm the King of the World!" Change two letters of the title of her musical, Kinky Boots, and you end up with "sinky boats" — we'll ask her three questions about the Titanic.

