Justify Wins Preakness, Keeping Triple Crown Hopes Alive

Dense fog and a soggy track blurred ideal viewing conditions, but there was no mistaking Justify's run to victory in the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Entering the race with an overwhelming 5-1 odds, the undefeated favorite, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, shot out of the post No. 7 with a clean start. But Good Magic, stayed nose-to-nose with Justify for the majority of the race. Smith takes his second Preakness win.

As NPR's Doreen McCallister reported earlier Saturday, the last horse to capture the Triple Crown winner was American Pharoah in 2015. American Pharoah, also trained by Bob Baffert, was the first to winner in 37 years.

Justify's next stop: the final jewel of the Triple Crown at Belmont Stakes in New York on June 9.