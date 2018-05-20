Sunday Puzzle: Not As Advertised

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a popular advertising slogan, past or present. I'm going to give you two words. The first is an anagram of one of the words in the slogan. The second is one of the other words in the slogan. You tell me the slogan.



Example: PEEKS GOING —> It keeps going ... and going ... and going [Energizer]

1. PANS CRACKLE

2. SALT DROP

3. T-SHIRT OBEY

4. NIGHTS BETTER

5. STONED NOBODY

6. THAWS WALLET

7. MINUETS FIFTEEN

8. FRINGE GOOD

9. SKIS BEGINS

10. SEWN PRINT



Last week's challenge: The challenge comes from Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a two-word phrase a child might shout when walking in the front door. Rearrange the letters and add an "E" at the end, and you get the next two words the child might shout. These are both common expressions. What are they?

Challenge answer: Hi mom! I'm Home

Winner: Elizabeth Lampert of Scarsdale, N.Y.

Next week's challenge: The challenge comes from listener Ben Bass of Chicago. Take the title of a famous Hollywood flop. Change an A to an R, then rearrange the letters to spell a famous box office hit — which went on to spawn sequels. What films are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, May 24 at 3 p.m. ET.