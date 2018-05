Venezuelans Voters To Decide If President Maduro Gets Another Term Voters go to the polls Sunday in Venezuela, where there's runaway inflation and shortages of food and medicine. The opposition is boycotting the vote and President Maduro is expected to win.

Venezuelans Voters To Decide If President Maduro Gets Another Term Latin America Venezuelans Voters To Decide If President Maduro Gets Another Term Venezuelans Voters To Decide If President Maduro Gets Another Term Audio will be available later today. Voters go to the polls Sunday in Venezuela, where there's runaway inflation and shortages of food and medicine. The opposition is boycotting the vote and President Maduro is expected to win. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor