China Is A Fast-Growing Presence In The World Of Cinema China has more movie screens than the U.S. and is expected to exceed all of North America in box-office revenues and audiences by 2020. Its influence was evident at the Cannes Film Festival.

China Is A Fast-Growing Presence In The World Of Cinema Movies China Is A Fast-Growing Presence In The World Of Cinema China Is A Fast-Growing Presence In The World Of Cinema Audio will be available later today. China has more movie screens than the U.S. and is expected to exceed all of North America in box-office revenues and audiences by 2020. Its influence was evident at the Cannes Film Festival. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor