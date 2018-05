Chile's Bishops Offer To Resign After Sex Abuse Cover Up NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Ines San Martin, a Vatican reporter with the news site Crux, about all 34 Catholic bishops offering to resign following a massive sex abuse scandal in Chile.

