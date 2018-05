Magdalena Skipper Is Named New Chief Of 'Nature' NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Magdalena Skipper, who the journal Nature has chosen as its new editor-in-chief. Skipper is the first woman to hold the post.

Magdalena Skipper Is Named New Chief Of 'Nature' Science NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Magdalena Skipper, who the journal Nature has chosen as its new editor-in-chief. Skipper is the first woman to hold the post.