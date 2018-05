Podcast Hosts Answer Questions About Observing Ramadan At Work NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Makkah Ali and Ikhlas Saleem, co-hosts of the Identity Politics podcast, about what its like to observe Ramadan in the American workplace.

Podcast Hosts Answer Questions About Observing Ramadan At Work Religion Podcast Hosts Answer Questions About Observing Ramadan At Work Podcast Hosts Answer Questions About Observing Ramadan At Work Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Makkah Ali and Ikhlas Saleem, co-hosts of the Identity Politics podcast, about what its like to observe Ramadan in the American workplace. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor