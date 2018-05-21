Have You Heard The One About A Pig Following A Man Home?

Police near Cleveland got a call at 5 a.m. — a man thought a pig was following him. Officers thought he may have had too much to drink. They responded, and the sober man was being followed by a pig.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Police near Cleveland got a call at 5 a.m. A man thought a pig was following him. North Ridgeville police say they responded to the obviously drunk guy, except, when they arrived, he was sober, and there was a pig following him. The police apprehended the pig and dared anyone to make a derogatory joke about cops. On Facebook, the department said, we'll mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they're funny is actually unoriginal. It's MORNING EDITION.

