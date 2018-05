Texas Democrats Debate How To Win The 7th Congressional District Seat Two Democratic candidates in Texas who are facing off in the 7th congressional district's primary have very different views for how to flip the seat from Republican control.

Texas Democrats Debate How To Win The 7th Congressional District Seat Texas Democrats Debate How To Win The 7th Congressional District Seat Texas Democrats Debate How To Win The 7th Congressional District Seat Audio will be available later today. Two Democratic candidates in Texas who are facing off in the 7th congressional district's primary have very different views for how to flip the seat from Republican control. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor