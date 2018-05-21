Justice, FBI, Intelligence Bosses Meet At White House Amid Snooping Standoff

Top intelligence and law enforcement leaders were set to meet Monday at the White House amidst an escalation of pressure by President Trump on the FBI's Russia investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats were set to meet on Monday with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, NPR confirmed.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Trump himself might also join the meeting.

The president has been on offense against DoJ and the FBI following press reports that described the use of a confidential informant by investigators as they looked into Russian agents' overtures to Trump campaign aides in 2016.

Trump and his supporters say the stories amount to suggestions that President Barack Obama's administration improperly spied on the Trump campaign.

The allegations also follow an earlier charge, which was later deflated, that Obama ordered a wiretap at Trump Tower, and that Obama-era officials may have improperly viewed intelligence that involved Trump campaign aides.

Trump vowed on Twitter over the weekend that he would "officially" demand information from the Justice Department and the FBI about the early phases of the Russia investigation.

The Justice Department is already examining aspects of its Russia investigation, including its use of surveillance of people in the Trump orbit, and it said on Sunday that it would incorporate the president's request into that work. Rosenstein said in a written statement that the department would find out if there had been any wrongdoing.

"If anyone did infiltrate or surveil participants in a presidential campaign for inappropriate purposes, we need to know about it and take appropriate action," he said.