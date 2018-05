Former Greensboro Grasshopper Bat Dog, Miss Babe Ruth, Dies At 12 In Greensboro, N.C., the city's minor league team, the Greensboro Grasshoppers, is mourning their former bat dog, Miss Babe Ruth. She retired in 2015 after fetching bats and delivering balls for 649 consecutive home games over nine seasons. She died of cancer on Friday at 12.