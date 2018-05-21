Accessibility links
Deputy AG Rosenstein Says DOJ Will Look Into Surveillance Of Trump Campaign The President has asked the Justice Department to look into whether it improperly surveilled his campaign after published reports that a U.S. intelligence source had contact with people in the Trump campaign during the summer of 2016. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says the department's inspector general will do that.
NPR logo Deputy AG Rosenstein Says DOJ Will Look Into Surveillance Of Trump Campaign

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

Deputy AG Rosenstein Says DOJ Will Look Into Surveillance Of Trump Campaign

Deputy AG Rosenstein Says DOJ Will Look Into Surveillance Of Trump Campaign

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

The President has asked the Justice Department to look into whether it improperly surveilled his campaign after published reports that a U.S. intelligence source had contact with people in the Trump campaign during the summer of 2016. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says the department's inspector general will do that.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It