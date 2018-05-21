Deputy AG Rosenstein Says DOJ Will Look Into Surveillance Of Trump Campaign
The President has asked the Justice Department to look into whether it improperly surveilled his campaign after published reports that a U.S. intelligence source had contact with people in the Trump campaign during the summer of 2016. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein says the department's inspector general will do that.