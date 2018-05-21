In 'The Restless Wave' Sen. John McCain Discusses Principles He Wants The U.S. To Keep
Audio will be available later today.
Sen. John McCain was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. In his new memoir, The Restless Wave, McCain writes about the state of politics and the principles he'd like the country to hold onto after he's gone. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with McCain's co-author, longtime advisor and friend Mark Salter.