Luci Baines Johnson Receives Honorary Nursing Degree From Georgetown University National Luci Baines Johnson Receives Honorary Nursing Degree From Georgetown University Luci Baines Johnson Receives Honorary Nursing Degree From Georgetown University Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks to Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of President Lyndon Johnson, about receiving an honorary nursing degree from Georgetown University more than half a century after she left school because the nursing school had a policy against married students. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor