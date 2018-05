Trump And South Korea's President To Hold Talks At The White House David Greene talks to Victor Cha, President George W. Bush's top adviser on North Korea and served on the National Security Council, about South Korea's president visiting the White House Tuesday.

Trump And South Korea's President To Hold Talks At The White House Trump And South Korea's President To Hold Talks At The White House Trump And South Korea's President To Hold Talks At The White House Audio will be available later today. David Greene talks to Victor Cha, President George W. Bush's top adviser on North Korea and served on the National Security Council, about South Korea's president visiting the White House Tuesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor