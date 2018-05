Justice Watchdog Will Lead Probe Requested By Trump Inspector General Michael Horowitz will look into whether the DOJ improperly surveilled Trump's campaign. He's also leading the investigation into how the FBI handled the Hillary Clinton email probe.

Audio will be available later today.