Robert Indiana, Created 'LOVE' Series, Dies At 89

The artwork was instantly recognizable across the globe. New York's Museum of Modern Art first commissioned LOVE as a Christmas card in the 1960s.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Sorry to tell you that the creator of the LOVE sculpture has died. You've seen it, those four letters - the L and the O on top, the V and the E on the bottom. It's in Manhattan and Philadelphia and other cities, including Indianapolis, which is fitting, since the artist was Robert Indiana.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

His website says he was born Robert Clark in New Castle, Ind., and adopted as a child. He grew up poor during the Depression. He served in the Air Force and studied art. By the time of his death last weekend at age 89, his LOVE sculpture was universally known. He once told NPR it was too well-known.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

ROBERT INDIANA: LOVE bit me. It was a marvelous idea, but it was also a terrible mistake. It became too popular. It became too popular. And there are people who don't like popularity. I mean, it's much better to be exclusive and remote.

INSKEEP: Like it or not, Robert Indiana's LOVE sculpture has been reproduced on postage stamps, and posters, and T-shirts, and in countless parks and city centers across the world.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE")

THE BEATLES: (Singing) Love, love, love...

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.