Robert Indiana, Created 'LOVE' Series, Dies At 89 The artwork was instantly recognizable across the globe. New York's Museum of Modern Art first commissioned LOVE as a Christmas card in the 1960s.

Robert Indiana, Created 'LOVE' Series, Dies At 89 Robert Indiana, Created 'LOVE' Series, Dies At 89 Robert Indiana, Created 'LOVE' Series, Dies At 89 Audio will be available later today. The artwork was instantly recognizable across the globe. New York's Museum of Modern Art first commissioned LOVE as a Christmas card in the 1960s. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor