Residents Of Lake Worth, Fla., Are Warned About Zombies

During a power outage Sunday, a local alert system texted residents with an advisory blaming the outage on "extreme zombie activity." The prank is being investigated.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Residents of Lake Worth, Fla., can be forgiven if they're not reassured. During a power outage Sunday, an alert system texted residents. It blamed the outage on, quote, "extreme zombie activity." Officials say they're investigating the prank. They've issued a new alert insisting Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity, currently. But that's a little like saying don't panic. You are still saying the word panic. It's MORNING EDITION.

