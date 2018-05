DOJ To Expand Internal Russia Inquiry After Trump Meeting Steve Inskeep talks to former FBI agent Asha Rangappa about why the FBI was reportedly using a confidential source to interact with the Trump campaign.

DOJ To Expand Internal Russia Inquiry After Trump Meeting DOJ To Expand Internal Russia Inquiry After Trump Meeting DOJ To Expand Internal Russia Inquiry After Trump Meeting Audio will be available later today. Steve Inskeep talks to former FBI agent Asha Rangappa about why the FBI was reportedly using a confidential source to interact with the Trump campaign. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor