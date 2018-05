CDC Gives The All-Clear To Start Eating Romaine Lettuce Again The warning went on for weeks, as the CDC documented 172 cases of E. coli. Fresh supplies of lettuce, harvested in Salinas Valley, Calif, are being shipped to restaurants and stores nationwide.

CDC Gives The All-Clear To Start Eating Romaine Lettuce Again CDC Gives The All-Clear To Start Eating Romaine Lettuce Again CDC Gives The All-Clear To Start Eating Romaine Lettuce Again Audio will be available later today. The warning went on for weeks, as the CDC documented 172 cases of E. coli. Fresh supplies of lettuce, harvested in Salinas Valley, Calif, are being shipped to restaurants and stores nationwide. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor