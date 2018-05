Lawsuit Challenges Laws Barring Israel Boycott Many states have laws requiring any company contracting with the state to agree to not boycott Israel. A federal lawsuit in Arizona is the first to challenge these "anti-BDS" laws.

Many states have laws requiring any company contracting with the state to agree to not boycott Israel. A federal lawsuit in Arizona is the first to challenge these "anti-BDS" laws.