Comedian and "Opposition" Host Jordan Klepper

About a year ago, when our podcast was in 'beta' mode, Sam sat down with former Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper in a Viacom conference room near Culver City. Klepper was promoting an hour-long special for Comedy Central, Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, and was nice enough to talk about it on a new NPR show still figuring itself out.

Coincidentally, he had just been announced as the host of his own new show, occupying the coveted post-Daily Show 11:30 time slot on Comedy Central.

Like ours, Klepper's show didn't have a name yet. But as he spoke about Jordan Klepper Solves Guns -- which argued Americans are not as divided on the issue of gun violence as we may think — he lamented our political divisions, and the news sources that exacerbate them.

Now Klepper parodies those sources nightly on The Opposition. He and Sam caught up to talk about lampooning news from the fringe, and a workload that not even Jon Stewart could prepare him for.

--Producer Brent Baughman