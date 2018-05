NFL Says Players Must Stand During Anthem Otherwise Teams Will Face Fines The NFL announced Wednesday it will require players who are on the field to "stand and show respect for the flag and the Anthem." This comes after months of debate that initially started as protests against police brutality.

