Texas Gov. Continues Roundtable Discussions On School Shooting Prevention In the wake of the school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has convened a series of roundtable discussions about how to prevent and respond to school shootings. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Allen Banks, the police chief in Round Rock, Texas, about the discussion he participated in.

