It Took 11 Rounds Of Rochambeau To Decide Baseball Game's Winner

When rain canceled a quarterfinal matchup between North Haven and Amity high in Connecticut, players turned to an alternative way to settle the score: an epic 11-rounds of rock, paper scissors.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It was an important high school baseball game, a quarterfinal matchup between North Haven and Amity High in Connecticut. But when rain canceled the game, the players turned to an alternative way to settle the score - an epic 11-round matchup of rock, paper, scissors. The 10th went to North Haven with a rock over scissors. Then it was tied. Then it was all down to this. And wow, a scissors cuts paper. No one saw that coming. Here's video of the moment.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: (Cheering).

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.