Runner Lines Up In The Marathon Line By Mistake

A North Dakota man accidentally lined up for a marathon instead of the half. He could've stopped at mile 13 but he decided to finish. Because of his registration, he was given a half marathon medal.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're a runner, imagine this nightmare. You arrive for race and you're told, hey, you trained for a half-marathon, you're actually running a full 26 miles. Well, this was real for Mike Kohler. The North Dakota man accidentally lined up for the full marathon instead of the half. He could have stopped at mile 13, but he thought, hey, I'm with the pack. I'm in it. And he finished. The real nightmare? Because of his registration, he was given a half-marathon medal.

