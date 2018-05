Sweeping Internet Privacy Protection Regulations To Take Effect One of the biggest changes in data privacy ever takes effect in Europe Friday. The rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, will have implications for U.S. consumers of social media.

Sweeping Internet Privacy Protection Regulations To Take Effect

One of the biggest changes in data privacy ever takes effect in Europe Friday. The rules, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, will have implications for U.S. consumers of social media.