Accessibility links
Manoush Zomorodi: Has Constant Stimulation Replaced Boredom? With a never-ending stream of stimulation, we rarely experience boredom. But tech podcast host Manoush Zomorodi says we actually need to feel bored in order to jump-start our creativity.
NPR logo

Manoush Zomorodi: Has Constant Stimulation Replaced Boredom?

Listen · 10:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614063234/614131404" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Manoush Zomorodi: Has Constant Stimulation Replaced Boredom?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Manoush Zomorodi: Has Constant Stimulation Replaced Boredom?

Manoush Zomorodi: Has Constant Stimulation Replaced Boredom?

Listen · 10:39
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614063234/614131404" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Attention Please.

About Manoush Zomorodi's TED Talk

With a never-ending stream of stimulation, we rarely experience boredom. But tech podcast host Manoush Zomorodi says we actually need to feel bored in order to jump-start our creativity.

About Manoush Zomorodi

Manoush Zomorodi is the co-founder of Stable Genius Productions.

Her work focuses on how technology is transforming humanity. She's the author of Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Creative Self.

Before founding Stable Genius Productions, she created, hosted, and was managing editor of Note To Self at WNYC Studios.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.