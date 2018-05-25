Manoush Zomorodi: Has Constant Stimulation Replaced Boredom?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Attention Please.

About Manoush Zomorodi's TED Talk

With a never-ending stream of stimulation, we rarely experience boredom. But tech podcast host Manoush Zomorodi says we actually need to feel bored in order to jump-start our creativity.

About Manoush Zomorodi

Manoush Zomorodi is the co-founder of Stable Genius Productions.

Her work focuses on how technology is transforming humanity. She's the author of Bored and Brilliant: How Spacing Out Can Unlock Your Most Creative Self.

Before founding Stable Genius Productions, she created, hosted, and was managing editor of Note To Self at WNYC Studios.