Accessibility links
Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention? What exactly is attention, and how can we reclaim it? Neuroscientist Amishi Jha says there's a powerful link between mindfulness, meditation and attention.
NPR logo

Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention?

Listen · 9:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614073254/614132328" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention?

Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention?

Listen · 9:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/614073254/614132328" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Attention Please.

About Amishi Jha's TED Talk

What exactly is attention, and how can we reclaim it? Neuroscientist Amishi Jha says there's a powerful link between mindfulness, meditation and attention.

About Amishi Jha

Amishi Jha is a neuroscientist whose research focuses on attention, working memory and mindfulness.

She is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Miami, and the director of Contemplative Neuroscience for the UMindfulness Initiative.

Jha received her BS in Psychology from the University of Michigan, and her PhD in Psychology from the University of California-Davis.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.