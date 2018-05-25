Tristan Harris: What Is The Cost Of Infinite Distractions?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Attention Please.

About Tristan Harris's TED Talk

Designer Tristan Harris says attention is at the core of human experience. He argues that our addiction to technology has the power to threaten our very capacity to think, reason and problem solve.

About Tristan Harris

Designer Tristan Harris has been called "the closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience," by The Atlantic magazine. He has spent a decade understanding the invisible influences that hijack human thinking and action — including what has been coined "the attention economy": technology companies caught in a zero-sum race for our finite attention.

After working as a design ethicist at Google, Tristan left to work full-time on reforming the attention economy with the non-profit initiative, Time Well Spent. He now runs the Center for Humane Technology, which aims to push for more ethical technology.