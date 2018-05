Harvey Weinstein Arrested And Charged With Rape, Posts $1M Bail Harvey Weinstein turned himself into the New York Police Department Friday after spending months attempting to deflect multiple investigations into sexual abuse. But how does this surrender mark real change, legally and culturally?

Harvey Weinstein turned himself into the New York Police Department Friday after spending months attempting to deflect multiple investigations into sexual abuse. But how does this surrender mark real change, legally and culturally?